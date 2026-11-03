Midterm Elections: US Balance of Power Live Results
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election across the United States.
The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the country, including the U.S. Senate, House and the balance of power for state governors.
FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.