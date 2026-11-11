Two men arrested for deadly Prince George’s County shooting

article

The Brief Two men are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Landover. Police said the suspects and the victim knew each other, and the shooting stemmed from a dispute. Both suspects are being held on no bond.



Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Landover, Prince George’s County police said Wednesday.

What we know:

Corey Johnson, 33, of Landover, and Aaron Johnson, 31, of Upper Marlboro, were charged with the murder of 24-year-old Chrystopher Hagans of Landover, police said.

Hagans was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building in the 1900 block of Belle Haven Drive on Nov. 3, according to police. He died on the scene.

Police said the suspects and the victim knew each other. A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Both suspects are facing second-degree murder charges and are being held at the Department of Corrections on no bond, police said.