Trump criticizes Jeanine Pirro over dropped Reflecting Pool charges: 'She choked'

The Brief Trump publicly criticized Jeanine Pirro for dropping vandalism charges against David Hearn in the Reflecting Pool case. Despite her office citing a lack of evidence, Trump called the decision a "mistake" and accused Pirro of having "choked." Activists are also accusing Pirro's office of discriminatory arrest practices.



President Donald Trump is continuing attacks on his own U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., days after the office dropped charges in the Reflecting Pool case.

What they're saying:

Despite Jeanine Pirro's office filing a 20-page dismissal memo citing a lack of evidence, the president is standing by his claims that the incident was an act of vandalism. On Friday, Trump stated he "100% disagreed" with her reasoning.

When asked by a reporter about the decision to drop the criminal charges on Monday, Trump stated, "Jeanine Pirro made a mistake… It was vandalism."

Trump further suggested that Pirro "choked" regarding the case, though he demurred when asked if he was reconsidering her position.

"The judge was extremely unfriendly to Jeanine. And frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious," Trump said. "Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her and went after her department and I guess she choked. I don't know what the hell happened."

The backstory:

Three-time Summer Olympian David Hearn pleaded not guilty to charges that he deliberately damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in early July.

The 67-year-old Bethesda, Maryland, resident was indicted on a single felony count of property destruction after the multi-million dollar renovation project faced setbacks.

Related article

Dig deeper:

The public disagreement comes as the activist group Project Free DC gears up for a series of events marking the one-year anniversary of Trump sending National Guard troops into the District.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime rates in the district over the past year have been a mixed bag:

Homicides: Down by more than a third compared to this time last year.

Assaults with a dangerous weapon: Up significantly by over 40%.

Violent crime: Slight increase from last year.

Project Free DC has directed its frustration at Pirro’s office. Frankie Seabron, speaking for the group Harriet's Wildest Dreams, stated, "The United States Attorney's Office led by Jeanine Pirro has been at the center of all of this... People are being arrested for being Black or being Brown or being outside."

In response to the criticism, a spokesperson for Pirro's office defended her record:

"U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is fighting for this administration’s effort to provide the people of D.C. with safety from the criminal element and the only people who will be held accountable are those who violate the law."

What we don't know:

The White House has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the accusations against Pirro and the administration.