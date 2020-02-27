Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Loudoun County: Virginia State Police

article

A pursuit suspect was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Sterling.

Virginia State Police say at around 7:30 p.m. a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 66 at Exit 57 for Route 50 in Loudoun County. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle crashed at Sterling Boulevard and Rt. 28, police say. That's when troopers engaged with the suspect vehicle and at least one shot was fired by state police.

A male suspect was flown to Reston Hospital Center for treatment.

No state troopers were injured during the incident.