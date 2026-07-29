Tornado touched down in Maryland during Tuesday’s storms: NWS

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down near Trappe in Talbot County on Tuesday evening. Survey teams are currently evaluating the area to determine the tornado's wind speed, path, and official rating. The broader storm system caused significant destruction across the region.



The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down on Maryland's eastern shore as severe storms rolled through the region on Tuesday.

What we know:

The tornado was confirmed near Trappe in Talbot County, which was under a tornado warning around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Survey teams will be deployed to the area to determine the tornado's rating, wind speed and path, with results expected by Wednesday evening.

Video posted online appears to show the tornado visile from a resident's backyard.

Dig deeper:

Tuesday's storms left a trail of destruction across the region, knocking down trees, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.

In Bethesda, a gas station canopy came crashing down, trapping a white van underneath. A woman says she is counting her blessings after a tree crashed into her Gaithersburg home Tuesday evening while she was inside.