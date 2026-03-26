Teens wanted after assault at Westfield Wheaton Mall

The Brief A group of teens are wanted for an assault at Westfield Wheaton Mall in Montgomery County. Police say nine teenage suspects attacked another teen before stealing his shoes and ran out of the mall. Montgomery County police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 in each case for information that leads to arrests.



Police are investigating another attack at Westfield Wheaton Mall in Montgomery County.

They’re asking the public for help to identify nine teenage suspects, all captured on camera, violently assaulting another teen inside the mall.

What we know:

Montgomery County police say they’re determined to find the suspects who were seen on several cameras around the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

The group of teens — six boys and three girls — is seen walking in Westfield Wheaton Mall during school hours.

They begin to follow a teenage boy and one of the suspects hits him. Then the others joined in on the assault, punching, kicking, and stomping on him, while he laid helplessly on the ground.

They then stole his shoes and ran out of the mall.

Another attack:

This isn’t the first violent incident involving teens at Westfield Montgomery Mall.

Another teen was stabbed at the mall last month, attacked by a group of seven others.

That incident happened around 12 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The teen was seen going into a bathroom, and seven suspects followed him inside. Surveillance cameras caught the group of teens attacking the suspect, pulling out knives and stabbing him in the restroom.

READ MORE: 7 teen suspects wanted in stabbing attack at Wheaton Mall

Moments later, the group took off running, leaving the teen behind, injured in the restroom. Cameras then show the suspects smiling and laughing while walking in the mall.

Fortunately, the teen survived the attack. He was treated and released from a hospital but police are still working to identify his attackers.

Montgomery County police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 in each case for information that leads to arrests.