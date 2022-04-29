Teens assault Petworth man who set up neighborhood basketball hoop

A father in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest is recovering after he was assaulted and knocked unconscious by juveniles outside his home earlier this month.

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for several young suspects they say were involved in the brutal assault in the 600 block of Decatur Street NW.

FOX 5 spoke to the victim who did not want to be on camera or have his voice used for the interview, but he did describe what he remembered.

He says there were about four juveniles involved: two older teens and two younger kids.

He said the night he was attacked they were playing basketball outside his home with the adjustable basketball hoop he put up for his own children and the neighborhood kids.

He says the kids were so loud his daughter couldn’t sleep, so he asked if they could keep their voices down, however, they ignored him and got louder. When he asked again that’s when one of the teens knocked him unconscious.

When he woke up, he was laying on his side and saw the kids kicking him.

He ended up with several broken bones including a broken orbital, jaw, nose, and was missing teeth.

It’s been a few weeks since it happened, and he says he’s saddened about the situation more than he is angry.

FOX 5 heard from some of his neighbors who were in disbelief.

"Kids play in the neighborhood, and they like to play with the goal," a neighbor said. "I know the neighborhood kids have a good relationship with this guy, and it's just kind of a terrible thing that the switch got flipped.

"Everybody was really just shocked and yeah, the kind of thing you don’t want to happen in your neighborhood; don’t want to have happen to your neighbor’s; people you care about."

The victim said he wanted to thank his neighbors for their support after receiving cards, gifts, and food.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the police.