Teen convicted of murder on Good Luck Road faces life in prison

Dane Gayle, a 19-year-old from Bladensburg, was convicted of murder Thursday for killing 31-year-old Malcolm Maurice Bradley in July 2023.

The murder victim's mother, Edith Bradley, told FOX 5 that she misses her son's smiles and hugs.

"They left my heart broken," she said. "I'll never get to see him or hear him again."

Malcolm Bradley (L) and mom, Edith Bradley (R)

Prosecutors say surveillance video from the Carleton East apartment community in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham helped convince jurors of Gayle's guilt.

They say the teen shot and killed Bradley on July 1 in his car in a parking lot in the late afternoon that day.

Carleton East Apartments in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham, Maryland.

Prosecutors say Bradley drove to the apartment complex with his girlfriend and two young children in the car to sell marijuana to Gayle and some friends who had no money to buy the drugs.

"He was shot 11 times. He had 23 bullet holes in his body and was shot in the back as well," said prosecutor Bill Porter.

In February 2022, prosecutors say a then 17-year-old Gayle and other teens tried to steal a man's car. The victim shot one of his attackers. Gayle was initially charged as an adult. But that didn't stick.

"Against our wishes, a judge kicked it down to juvenile court," Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy explained.

Dane Gayle, 19, of Bladensburg, Maryland. Photo via Prince George's County Police Department.

Prosecutor Braveboy told FOX 5 she realized had Gayle been prosecuted and convicted as an adult in that earlier case, he might have been locked up last summer, and therefore unable to murder Bradley.

"We need to hold young people accountable, and we're working in Annapolis right now to make that happen," Braveboy added.

Gayle will be sentenced in May. He's facing life in prison.