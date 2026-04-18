Teen boy shot in Southwest DC, hospitalized
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WASHINGTON - A teenage boy was shot in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, and police are searching for the shooter.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 9 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called out to the 300 block of M. Street.
When they got there, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics took the boy to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Police are still investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information to send in tips by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.\
The Source: Information in this story is from the Metropolitan Police Department.