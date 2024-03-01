Cybersecurity experts are warning that artificial intelligence could help scammers steal a lot more tax refunds this year. And IRS investigators say you need to take steps to protect yourself from all types of tax fraud.

IRS Criminal Investigators identified $5.5 billion dollars in tax fraud last year. However, some cybersecurity experts fear artificial intelligence could make the problem worse this year.

"You don’t even know someone is using your identity, you have no idea," said Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions for Government.

LexisNexis showed us posts, which they say were gathered from the dark web by Georgia State University criminology director David Maimon, of fraudsters showing how they filed for tax refunds using stolen passports, IDs, and personal information.

"The problem is the ability to generate fake licenses is now at scale and the human eye is not used to this technology. One of the things taxpayers need to fear is someone getting into these tax systems that use this technology, and finding a target," explained Talcove.

Talcove warns that artificial intelligence can allow scammers to create photos and videos to try to fool identity verification systems.

"Once you’ve been validated, especially by those third-party-credentialed providers, you can get into the IRS, you can get into some private sector organizations, you can get into a lot of places," said Talcove.

Nicholas Rice with IRS Criminal Investigators warns that taxpayers need to watch out for fraudulent tax preparers promising a larger refund.

"There shouldn’t be a drastic swing in your refund if you’re a W-2 wage earner," said Rice.

He urges taxpayers to set up direct deposit to receive refunds. He cites the case of 38-year-old Benjamin Thomas of Richmond, TX, and 33-year-old Whitley Rachelle Carter of Houston, recently convicted of stealing a Houston couple's nearly $3 million dollar paper check tax refund out of the mail.

"A $3 million Treasury check that was stolen and deposited into accounts that he had access to," said Rice.

"Mr. Thomas was arrested driving a stolen Lamborghini," he added.

The U.S. Treasury just announced it is also using artificial intelligence to fight back against identity theft and recovered $375 million last year using an enhanced fraud detection process.

The IRS tells us it also uses software called ID.me to verify identities.

We reached out to ID.me to find out how it is responding to scammers using artificial intelligence to create fake images. We have not heard back yet.

