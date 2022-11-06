'Suspicious white powder' mailed to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters, spokesperson says

Phoenix Police, the FBI and bomb squad units were called after a "suspicious envelope" containing white powder was allegedly sent to the campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor.

Police say first responders were called at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 to an office building near 40th Street and Camelback because of "suspicious items," but did not confirm that it happened at Lake's headquarters.

"Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area," police said. Fire officials later confirmed that the items were envelopes.

A Lake campaign spokesperson told FOX 10 that the envelopes had been sent to their office and that a staffer had opened it to discover a "suspicious white powder" inside.

"It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details," the spokesperson said. "The staff member is currently under medical supervision."

The campaign headquarters has now been shut down just two days before Election Day.

No one was injured, and officers are still investigating.

Lake's campaign released a statement on the incident, saying in full, "Yesterday, a member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office that contained suspicious white powder. It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details. The staff member is currently under medical supervision. Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down. We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible. Rest assured, we are taking this security threat incredibly seriously and we are thankful for the Phoenix PD, FBI, first responders, bomb squad, and HazMat crews that responded to this incident. In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated. We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday."

The campaign for Katie Hobbs, Lake's Democratic opponent, also released a statement.

"The reported incident at Kari Lake’s campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed. Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff," Hobbs' campaign said.

This isn't the first act of violence against an Arizona candidate.

On Oct. 25, Hobbs' campaign office in central Phoenix was reportedly broken into by 32-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis.