Suspect who stole Amazon delivery van in Sterling wanted by police

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man they say stole an Amazon delivery van last week.

The sheriff's office said the van was unsecured on Saturday, May 6, when the man took it from a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. on Flight Crew Drive in Sterling. The 2019 blue Ford Transit Amazon van's license plate is UNH5069.

If you have any information or recognize the person in the photo, contact Detective P. Roque at (703)-777-1021.



