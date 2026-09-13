Suspect sought for triple shooting in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - An early morning shooting left three injured on Sunday as police continue to search for the gunman and his getaway vehicle.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street Northwest for a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday.
Three men were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any further details about the victims. A motive is still unknown.
What you can do:
The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for the male suspect, who was last seen fleeing in a white sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.