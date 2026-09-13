Suspect sought for triple shooting in Northwest DC

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The Brief Three men were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Northwest DC. No arrests have been made. The gunman was last seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan.



An early morning shooting left three injured on Sunday as police continue to search for the gunman and his getaway vehicle.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street Northwest for a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Three men were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details about the victims. A motive is still unknown.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for the male suspect, who was last seen fleeing in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.