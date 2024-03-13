Suspect arrested wearing ankle monitor, 6.5 pounds of weed, loaded firearm, cash, drug paraphernalia recovered

Charles County police arrest and charge a suspect with the possession of drugs along with the intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm due to age, and other related charges.

Officials served a search warrant in the 3100 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf on March 8, relating to an ongoing investigation into firearms violations and drug trafficking. During the search, officials managed to recover more than six pounds of cannabis, a loaded firearm, cash, drug paraphernalia, and packaging.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Justin Pristoop, of Waldorf. Pristoop was located and arrested without incident.

According to officials, at the time of his arrest, Pristoop was on electronic monitoring related to a previous arrest in December 2023 for possession of a firearm. Pristoop is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation.