Suspect arrested for deadly assault of Alexandria woman found at bus stop

A suspect has been arrested for the deadly assault of an Alexandria woman who was found at a bus stop last month.

Fairfax County police say Chante Antonio Jones, 32, is in custody after an investigation determined he was the assailant who killed 63-year-old Michelle Huntley on June 17.

After canvassing the Hybla Valley area, detectives located surveillance footage from several sources near the bus stop in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway where Huntley was found.

On Monday afternoon, authorities say an officer spotted Jones wearing similar clothing from the night of the attack – one block away from where the deadly assault took place.

Detectives from the homicide squad responded to the scene and made the arrest.

Jones was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held without bond.

The relationship between Jones and Huntley as well as the circumstances leading to the assault is still under investigation.

Huntley died Sunday afternoon after she was found at the bus stop on Richmond Highway with life-threatening injuries to her upper body, according to police.

FCPD say they reviewed hours of surveillance footage, conducted several interviews and canvassed the surrounding area extensively to determine the circumstances that led up to the deadly assault.

Detectives believe the injuries Michelle sustained were likely from blunt force.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause and manner of death.