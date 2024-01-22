Stolen Kia linked to afternoon shooting in Northeast DC; 1 man dead, teen injured

A man is dead, and a teenager is recovering after police say both were struck by bullets in a residential neighborhood in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle told reporters at the scene of the crime in the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue that they received a call regarding the shooting around 3:38 p.m.

Assistant Chief Kyle said the officers who were sent to the neighborhood near Ron Brown High School found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A man was located "unconscious and not breathing" inside a Kia, and a teenager was found outside the vehicle nearby. While the teen was taken to a local hospital, Assistant Chief Kyle said the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

So far, detectives believe the victims were traveling in the Kia, which Kyle said was stolen from Prince George's County earlier in the day, when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired shots.

The department plans to release an image of the Acura that they believe was involved in the shooting in hopes the public will help solve the crime.

Police have shut down Minnesota Avenue NE between Meade and Quarles Streets NE for their investigation.

The 4700 block of Nash Street NE between Minnesota Avenue and 48 Street NE is also closed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.