Spiritual services inside Prince George’s County jail guide inmates toward redemption

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Church service at Prince George’s County Department of Corrections Adult Detention Center

The Brief A spiritual program in the Prince George's County Department of Corrections aims to help inmates. The service has grown from 40 to more than 200 inmates in the past few years. Jail leaders have defended the program's purpose.



Inside the Prince George’s County jail, some inmates describe their time behind bars as a journey toward redemption due to a program that offers spiritual guidance to those convicted of serious crimes.

What we know:

Larry Naylor is one of hundreds of inmates who attend services inside the gym-turned-sanctuary at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections Adult Detention Center.

"I’ve been baptized a few weeks ago, and I feel better about life ever since," Naylor said.

He’s attending the services while serving time for a crime that devastated a local family. In March 2025, while attempting to flee from police on an expired tag, Naylor struck four cars. The crash killed 3-year-old Zoey Harrison.

Naylor was convicted of grossly negligent manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with nine years suspended.

READ MORE | Man sentenced to 9 years in deadly Maryland chase that killed 3-year-old girl

"I don't want to get into too many details out of respect for the family, but I basically made a very, very tragic mistake, and someone lost their life, so I ended up in here," Naylor said. "I'm trying to make my atonement and get back with the Lord and forgiveness."

While jail leaders acknowledge that many may question if true rehabilitation is possible, they have also defended the program’s purpose.

When asked what he would say to people who don’t believe redemption is possible, County Department of Corrections Director Terence Clark said, "To those people, there's a bunch of things I could say, but he who is without sin, cast the first stone."

Clark said a couple of years ago, the jail chaplain and Pastor Keith Lynch suggested preaching a weekly sermon on Thursday’s for inmates awaiting trial serving less than 18 months.

Attendance has grown from 40 to more than 200 inmates in the past few years. The community is also invited to attend.

The weekly Thursday service is the vision of Pastor Keith Lynch and Assistant Pastor Kevin Easton.

What they're saying:

"I have a heart and passion for those who have fallen and for God to restore them," said Pastor Lynch of Moving Forward Ministries

"I know that they have allegedly been charged with certain crimes. One thing about the blood of Jesus Christ, the Bible says he was wounded for our transgressions; he was wounded for our inequities," Easton said.