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Sphere National Harbor: New rendering, site plan released for proposed venue

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated October 19, 2026 1:29 PM EDT Published October 19, 2026 1:11 PM EDT

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - Sphere Entertainment Group has released a new rendering and site plan for its proposed venue at National Harbor. 

The Brief

    • Sphere Entertainment Group has released new rendering and site plan for proposed venue at National Harbor.
    • The site plan details parcels adjacent to the MGM National Harbor building and indicates a potential bridge link.
    • The $215 million deal is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area.

The site plan details parcels adjacent to the MGM National Harbor building and indicates a potential bridge link connecting the MGM resort with "Sphere's Plaza". 

The layout also features canopy shelters, multiple entry points, outdoor event spaces, and potential shuttle bus drop-off and pick-up locations. 

The updates follow a recent vote by the Prince George’s County Council to approve a financing package to bring the proposed Sphere to Maryland’s National Harbor.

RELATED: Prince George’s County Council approves National Harbor Sphere finance deal despite labor pushback: 

The $215 million deal is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area. The full project, including the venue and accompanying parking lots, spans 14 acres. Rising to a proposed height of 302 feet, the 6,000-seat facility would become the tallest structure in the area.

Sphere National Harbor (Sphere Entertainment Group)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the  Sphere Entertainment Group.

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