Sphere National Harbor: New rendering, site plan released for proposed venue

Sphere Entertainment Group has released a new rendering and site plan for its proposed venue at National Harbor.

The Brief Sphere Entertainment Group has released new rendering and site plan for proposed venue at National Harbor. The site plan details parcels adjacent to the MGM National Harbor building and indicates a potential bridge link. The $215 million deal is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area.



The site plan details parcels adjacent to the MGM National Harbor building and indicates a potential bridge link connecting the MGM resort with "Sphere's Plaza".

The layout also features canopy shelters, multiple entry points, outdoor event spaces, and potential shuttle bus drop-off and pick-up locations.

The updates follow a recent vote by the Prince George’s County Council to approve a financing package to bring the proposed Sphere to Maryland’s National Harbor.

RELATED: Prince George’s County Council approves National Harbor Sphere finance deal despite labor pushback:

The $215 million deal is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area. The full project, including the venue and accompanying parking lots, spans 14 acres. Rising to a proposed height of 302 feet, the 6,000-seat facility would become the tallest structure in the area.

Sphere National Harbor (Sphere Entertainment Group)