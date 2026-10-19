Sphere National Harbor: New rendering, site plan released for proposed venue
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - Sphere Entertainment Group has released a new rendering and site plan for its proposed venue at National Harbor.
The site plan details parcels adjacent to the MGM National Harbor building and indicates a potential bridge link connecting the MGM resort with "Sphere's Plaza".
The layout also features canopy shelters, multiple entry points, outdoor event spaces, and potential shuttle bus drop-off and pick-up locations.
The updates follow a recent vote by the Prince George’s County Council to approve a financing package to bring the proposed Sphere to Maryland’s National Harbor.
RELATED: Prince George’s County Council approves National Harbor Sphere finance deal despite labor pushback:
The $215 million deal is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area. The full project, including the venue and accompanying parking lots, spans 14 acres. Rising to a proposed height of 302 feet, the 6,000-seat facility would become the tallest structure in the area.
Sphere National Harbor (Sphere Entertainment Group)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Sphere Entertainment Group.