Gas station chain Sheetz dropping prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week

If you’re hitting the road during the Thanksgiving break, one gas station is giving you a little relief at the pump.

Sheetz is selling a gallon of gas for $1.99 at its stations, but the offer only applies to Unleaded 88 gas which is available at 368 locations that sell the gas. The company's promotion kicked off Monday and runs through Nov. 28, according to a release.

Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicle model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex-fuel vehicles, Sheetz offered.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain explains that Unleaded 88 is similar to Unleaded 87, but it contains 5% more ethanol than Unleaded 87. Sheetz added that Unleaded 88 gas burns cleaner, reduces toxins, and is more environmentally friendly than Unleaded 87.

"Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve," Travis Sheetz, President, and CEO of Sheetz, said in a company release. "We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday."

Sheetz has more than 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina. To find locations selling Unleaded 88 gas, people can visit sheetz.com or the mobile app.

AAA Thanksgiving travel outlook

Citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), AAA explained that drivers will likely see gas prices drop through the Thanksgiving holidays. On Monday, AAA reported that the national average of $3.66 is 16 cents less than a month ago but 26 cents more than a year ago.

On Nov. 15, AAA released its holiday travel outlook predicting that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, with nearly 49 million travelers expected to drive during the holiday week.

