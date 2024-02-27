article

Have you seen Laura Shallue?

The 54-year-old has been missing since Feb. 5.

Her loved ones told Maryland State Police that Shallue was driving her silver 2007 Nissan Altima across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge that night, and they haven't heard from her since. She was reported missing the next day.

Her Altima was found abandoned on Lastner Lane in Greenbelt on Feb. 8, but investigators do not suspect any foul play at the moment.

Laura Shallue, 54, of Queen Anne's County, Md. Photo via Maryland State Police Department.

A Maryland State Police spokesperson said the department's top priority continues to be locating Shallue.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She's about 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs around 155 pounds.

Shallue was last seen wearing a coat, scarf, and a small red or pink purse with a long strap.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101.