Rush hour collision on Rockville Pike leaves multiple injured, lanes closed

Several people are being evaluated for injuries after multiple vehicles collided on Rockville Pike during rush hour Monday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Batallion Chief Steve Mann reported that each victim appeared to have "non-life-threatening" wounds.

Chief Mann shared an image on X of an SUV on top of another car in the median.

All southbound lanes on Rockville Pike are closed, and drivers should expect delays during their evening commutes.

Officials recommend finding alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.