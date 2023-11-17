Pro-Palestinian rally expected Friday at DC's Union Station

Several thousand are expected to gather Friday for another pro-Palestinian rally in the nation's capital.

The gathering is expected to begin around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon at Union Station.

Friday's rally comes after Wednesday's clash between law enforcement and anti-war demonstrators outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in southeast, Washington.

Organizers of Tuesday's "March for Israel" believe over 200,000 people from around the country came to their rally at the National Mall.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its Oct. 7 incursion. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial attack, and around 240 were taken captive by militants.