Loose pig safely captured by Prince William County police after chase

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Prince William County Police Chase Pig

The Brief Two Prince William County Police officers were seen on video chasing a pig. The chase came after officers learned a dog and pig had been loose in the Dale City area. Officers said the dog was struck and died at another location.



Two Prince William County Police officers were captured on video chasing a pig near a roadway.

What we know:

The video, posted to the department's social media Tuesday, featured the caption, "There's a cop joke here, right?"

The chase happened after officers were alerted to a pig and dog that had been loose in the Dale City area since Monday.

The pig was found Tuesday near Trident Lane and Dale Boulevard, and was secured safely, prompting lighthearted reactions online.

What they're saying:

"That’s a good way to get your cardio in," one Instagram user noted.

"The jokes write themselves," another user quipped.

Police later confirmed that the dog roaming with the pig was struck by a vehicle and died at a separate location.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear where the animals escaped from or who they belong to.