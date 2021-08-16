Prince George’s County church accepting donations for Haitian earthquake victims

A Prince George’s County church has launched a campaign to gather donations for Haitians impacted by a deadly earthquake that’s responsible for nearly 1,300 death.

At least 1,297 people have been confirmed since the earthquake rattled the Caribbean island nation, and many fear the catastrophe could be worsened by the arrival of Tropical Depression Grace.

If you want to help out, you can donate through a church in Adelphi - Eglise Baptiste du Calvaire.

The church is collecting food, clothing and shoes to help out. They are also accepting money and water.

To learn more, reach out to the church directly.

