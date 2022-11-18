Build a gingerbread house out of Pop-Tarts and you could win $15,000

article

In a celebration of Gingerbread Pop-Tarts making a return after nearly a decade, the brand has launched a gingerbread house competition with a $15,000 prize just in time for the holidays.

The new Pop-Tarts are available now nationwide, which include snowy white icing and nine printed fun designs — "perfect for elevating any gingerbread house," the Kellogg Company said, which makes Pop-Tarts and other popular food brands.

As inspiration for its gingerbread house-building competition, Pop-Tarts even teamed up with Zillow to list the first-ever Gingerbread Pop-Tarts house on the real estate marketplace.

"Nestled in the heart of Wild Berry Woods, this drool-worthy Pop-Tarts Gingerbread farmhouse is turnkey and tasty, with scrumptious siding and snackable shingles," the company said in a statement. "Digital window shoppers and hopeful architects will marvel at the Cookies n' Crème kitchen countertops and Chocolate Fudge bedroom reading nook all season long."

To enter the contest, fans can post a picture of their own Pop-Tarts gingerbread house on Instagram or Twitter with #GingerbreadPopTartEntry. The contest runs through 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 16, 2022.

A judging panel will determine the best creation based on creativity, uniqueness and inventiveness, and Pop-Tarts variety, according to the official rules.

The winner of the $15,000 prize will be notified via direct message and/or a comment on their submission, according to the official rules.

"We are reintroducing Gingerbread Pop-Tarts to inspire a new era of gingerbread house building that's modern, memorable, and most importantly, delicious," Heidi Ray, Portable Wholesome Snacks' senior marketing director, said in a statement. "We hope the added incentive of the $15K prize will get fans into the spirit, the Pop-Tarts way."

Last month, the brand debuted a "Pop-Tarts x Tajín" kit, which came with Tajín's Clásico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, as well as a variety of fan-favorite Pop-Tarts like Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler.

The Kellogg Company called the spicy kit "a choose-your-own-culinary-adventure of flavors and there are no rules."

