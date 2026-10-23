The Brief A sunny, cool, and breezy day is expected across the Washington, D.C., region on Friday. Dry conditions are expected throughout the daytime and are likely to continue through the weekend. Runners participating in the Marine Corps Marathon this weekend should prepare for a cold morning start.



A sunny, cool, and breezy day is expected across the Washington, D.C., region on Friday, with high temperatures reaching near 64 degrees with dry conditions that are set to continue through the weekend.

Friday will bring slightly cooler conditions compared to the upper 60s seen earlier in the week, with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid-60s. The day started off chilly, with morning temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. Dry conditions are expected throughout the daytime and are likely to continue for the foreseeable future, with the next potential chance of rain not arriving until next weekend.

A cold front moving through late Friday will deliver a reinforcing shot of cooler air that will be felt most noticeably by early Saturday morning.

High temperatures will drop into the low 60s for most of the region on Saturday. However, following the weekend chill, temperatures will warm up briefly into the 70s or near there for a couple of days early next week.

Runners participating in the Marine Corps Marathon this weekend should prepare for a cold morning start, with temperatures potentially dropping into the 30s. Temperatures are expected to rebound to near 70 degrees by Monday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, cool Friday ahead of dry, chilly Marine Corps Marathon weekend