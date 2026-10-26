The Brief Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man died Monday morning. Officers responded to Georgia Avenue and located the victim suffering from stab wounds to the chest. No suspect information is available, and police have not identified the victim.



Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man was found wounded behind a Wheaton shopping center early Monday morning and later died at the hospital, authorities said.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 12000 block of Georgia Avenue, where they located the victim suffering from stab wounds to the chest.

No suspect information is currently available, and investigators have not released details regarding who they are looking for. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim.

Homicide investigators remained on the scene through the morning, searching the rear parking lot of the shopping plaza, which houses several businesses including a grocery store, restaurants, and a bank. Forensic technicians were seen photographing the scene and collecting evidence from a vehicle parked in the lot.

According to Montgomery County crime statistics, 12 homicides had been reported since January 1, potentially making making this case the county's 13th homicide of the year.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police investigate deadly stabbing in Wheaton