Police searching for missing DC mom, 2-year-old daughter

Metropolitan Police are searching for a missing woman and her two-year-old daughter.

Police say 34-year-old Kemi Owens and two-year-old Isabella. The two were last seen in the 200 block of Channing Street, Northeast, on Tuesday, June 22.

Kemi is described as a black female, 5’7", weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and long pink hair. She was last seen wearing a pink one-piece bodysuit.

Isabella is described as a black female, 33" and 26 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and pink floral leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro PD immediately.