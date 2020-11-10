2 dead after man fired at police, stole cruiser and struck family member in Prince George’s County, police say

Authorities say two people are dead after a man fired at officers and stole a police vehicle in Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning when police responded to the 7700 block of Seans Terrace in the Lanham area for a report of a suicidal person.

Police say when they arrived they immediately took gunfire. One officer was shot at through the windshield of their vehicle, exited their police cruiser and returned fire. Police say the suspect was somehow able to gain control of the police cruiser and drove off down Seans Terrace.

Authorities say the suspect then struck a family member while driving the police cruiser. The family member had left their home and entered the street during the incident. The suspect drove a short distance from the scene and struck several New Carrollton police vehicles before being taken into custody, officials say.

Advertisement

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say one officer suffered injuries during the collision. The incident is still under investigation at this time.