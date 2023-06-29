Driver in stolen minivan leads CHP on chase across Orange County

A man was arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen minivan in the Orange County area.

According to California Highway Patrol, the minivan belonging to "Fit For Life 1," a weight management program out of South Gate, was stolen from an auto repair shop in the 100 block of East Adams Boulevard around 8:15 a.m.

The suspect eventually made it onto the 405 Freeway, where Los Angeles Police Department officers began chasing the gray Honda Odyssey.

MORE POLICE CHASES:

The chase was then turned over to the California Highway Patrol. Officers followed the van on the southbound 405 Freeway into Orange County, and then onto the southbound 5 Freeway and into San Diego County.

SkyFOX was overhead until the minivan entered the Camp Pendleton area, which is restricted airspace and thus prevented SkyFOX from following any further.

The manager for Fit for Life 1 told FOX 11 they do not know the suspect.

The driver got off the 5 Freeway in the Carlsbad area, and he was taken into custody near College Boulevard and Faraday Avenue, according to the CHP.

The suspect's name was not released.

City News Service contributed to this report.