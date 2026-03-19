Police releasing body-worm camera footage in deadly Fairfax family stabbing, shooting

Fairfax County Police are releasing body‑worn camera footage Thursday as they continue investigating a case in which a man fatally stabbed his daughter and wife, then attacked his son‑in‑law before officers arrived and shot him inside a Mantua apartment last month.

The Brief Police releasing body‑camera video in deadly Fairfax stabbing. Man killed after fatally stabbing daughter and wife, police say. Toddler found unharmed; officer on restricted duty during review.



Officers were called to the 3900 block of Persimmon Circle on Feb. 23 for a reported domestic disturbance. Police say they found a woman with stab wounds outside the residence. Inside, officers encountered 54‑year‑old Chhatra Thapa of Fairfax armed with a knife and kneeling over a male victim. A second woman was also found suffering from stab wounds.

READ MORE: Police ID family killed, suspect shot dead by officer in gruesome Fairfax apartment stabbing

According to police, officers ordered Thapa to drop the knife before opening fire when he refused. Thapa died at the scene.

The victims, identified as 33‑year‑old Mamta Thapa and 52‑year‑old Binda Thapa, were taken to a hospital, where both were pronounced dead. The male victim was hospitalized in life‑threatening condition. A 1‑year‑old boy was found unharmed inside the apartment and has since been placed with family.

The officer who fired is a two‑and‑a‑half‑year veteran assigned to the Mason Police District. The officer was placed on restricted duty pending criminal and administrative investigations as per department policy.

Police Chief Kevin Davis will release the body‑camera footage and provide additional updates during a press conference scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.