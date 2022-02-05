Police arrest suspect in hookah lounge shooting near Virginia Tech

Police in Blacksburg, Virginia have a suspect in custody for a shooting near Virginia's Tech's campus that left one person dead and four others injured.

Police arrested 24-year-old Jamel Flint Saturday. He faces several charges including first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Investigators say just before midnight Friday night, officers responded to reports of shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge located at 109 N Main St in downtown Blacksburg.

Once there, officers found five people who were shot. Four were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim was later identified by police as an 18-year-old high school student. Police have not released the conditions of the four victims who survived the shooting.

Virginia Tech officials say one of those injured victims was a student at the school.

The shooting prompted a shelter in place order, that has since been lifted.

In response to the shooting, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, sent out a letter to the campus community.

It reads in part, "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured."



Sands goes on to add, "Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it. Campus resources are listed below. Our community is strong, and our strength is derived from our genuine care and concern for one another."

Police say they are still investigating this case, and have not released a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blacksburg Police immediately.