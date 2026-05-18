Plane makes emergency landing at Ocean City beach

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The Brief A plane made an emergency landing near 94th Street in Ocean City, Maryland just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Cessna 150 that landed on the beach had departed from the Ocean City Municipal Airport prior to the incident. The Ocean City Fire Department says two occupants onboard were evaluated by Ocean City paramedics, but no injuries were reported.



A plane made an emergency landing near 94th Street in Ocean City, Maryland just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

What we know:

The Cessna 150 that landed on the beach had departed from the Ocean City Municipal Airport prior to the incident, according to officials.

A video from the scene shows the small plane with its head and right wing dug into the sand.

File Photo.

The Ocean City Fire Department says two occupants onboard were evaluated by Ocean City paramedics, but no injuries were reported.

What's next:

The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack is leading the investigation into this emergency landing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.