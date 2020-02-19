Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen during robbery, assault in Alexandria, police say

Authorities say a pizza delivery driver's vehicle was stolen during an assault and robbery early Wednesday morning in Alexandria.

The incident was reported just around 1 a.m. in the 6100 block of Edsall Road.

Police say the driver was robbed of cash, assaulted and had his vehicle stolen during the incident. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are searching for two suspects who fled in the vehicle.