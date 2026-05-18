Pirro targets parents in teen takeover crackdown: 'You are not a bystander in this crisis'

The Brief U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says D.C. will aggressively crack down on "teen takeovers" following a violent brawl at a Navy Yard Chipotle. Pirro warned parents they could face fines or jail time if their children violate curfew or contribute to disorderly behavior. Officials say 32 guns were seized in D.C. over the weekend as concerns grow over juvenile crime and large group disturbances.



U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro set her sights on parents following recent "teen takeovers" in D.C. and viral video of a violent brawl inside a Chipotle in Navy Yard this weekend.

What they're saying:

"What happened this past Saturday night at Chipotle in the Navy Yard and what we're seeing increasingly across the District is not only unacceptable, it is violent. It is dangerous, and it is illegal. And I am here to tell you it is going to stop. And, parents, I'm talking about you now," said Pirro at a presser Monday.

The incident at the Chipotle happened Saturday night. Investigators believe two groups of unknown juvenile suspects were inside the restaurant when a verbal dispute escalated into a physical fight. Video from the scene shows members of one group grabbing tables and chairs and striking members of the other group.

The incident occurred days after U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro reiterated her stance on holding parents accountable if teens violate the citywide juvenile curfew. She continued to push that point on Monday.

"We're looking at the parents to make sure that they understand that they are responsible for the upheaval that is going on in this district that is impacting everyone who lives here," said Pirro.

Pirro said Monday that 32 guns were seized in D.C. this past weekend. It's unclear if all 32 were from juveniles.

"These are not kids being kids," said Pirro. "This is criminal conduct. But for those kids, those teens who insist on participating in these mobs understand something. A social media click is not worth a criminal record, and we will make sure that you have a criminal record. And if you think that being a teen gives you a pass to terrorize businesses and neighborhoods, you're about to find out. Otherwise, we will arrest you and where we can, we will prosecute you aggressively, and we will prosecute your parents."

According to Pirro, parents will be fined $500 every time their teen violates curfew. She also detailed crimes "contributing to the delinquency of a minor" could lead to parents facing up to six months in prison.

"Parents, you are not a bystander in this crisis," said Pirro. "And I am not shy about looking for jail time. The people of the district have had enough, and we do not want this increasing as these teens run wild through our neighborhoods."