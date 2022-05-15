Person struck by train near DC metro station, police say

A person was struck by a Metro train in D.C. Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Metro Transit Police said they received reports of a person that was struck by a train near the Brookland-CUA Station located in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. Police said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

MTPD said as officials were conducting a track inspection, they found a man who was not showing signs of life. Police said the man's body was located on the tracks between the NoMa-Gallaudet U and Brookland-CUA stations.

Police have not made it clear when the man was hit or why he was on the tracks at the time.

As a result of the incident, Red Line train service has been suspended between NoMa-Gallaudet U and Fort Totten. Shuttle bus service has been requested.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.