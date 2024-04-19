Man sets self on fire next to NYC courthouse during Trump trial jury selection

A person set themselves on fire near the New York City courthouse Friday where jurors were seated in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.

Video from FOX 5 NY shows what appears to be a person engulfed in flames outside of the Lower Manhattan municipal buildings around 1:30 p.m.

"Police! Police! There's a guy lighting himself on fire," a person is heard yelling in video taken at the scene.

Still image taken from video outside of the courthouse where former President Donald Trump's hush money trial was taking place. (FOX 5 New York)

A person could be clearly seen lying on the ground on fire. People then rushed over with a fire extinguisher and worked to bat the flames away. The person was then taken away on a stretcher, and police confirmed that the man is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

People who witnessed the incident were visibly distressed.

Witness William Schoeffler said he was checking out the park where Trump supporters were talking when he saw a man cover himself in gas.

"This guy just starts dousing himself with gas," he told FOX 5 NY. "He covered himself in enough gas that he just lit himself on fire."

(FOX 5 NY photo)

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates has been seated in Trump’s hush money case, drawing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president a step closer to opening statements.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to suppress stories about his sex life emerging in the final days of the 2016 election. He has denied any wrongdoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.