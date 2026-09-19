Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Allentown Road in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Allentown Road in Prince George's County.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 6300 block of Allentown Road around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found an adult male lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
The driver who hit the man did not stay at the scene and drove away before authorities arrived. Prince George's County Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the deadly crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince George's County Police Department.