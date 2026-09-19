Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Allentown Road in Prince George's County

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The Brief A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Allentown Road around 12:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle drove away before police arrived. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.



A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Allentown Road in Prince George's County.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Allentown Road around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found an adult male lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The driver who hit the man did not stay at the scene and drove away before authorities arrived. Prince George's County Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the deadly crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.