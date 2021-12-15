Pay It Forward crew hits the streets to spread holiday cheer!

The Pay It Forward crew hit the streets of D.C. and Maryland Wednesday to spread some holiday cheer!

FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group wanted to hear what people are hopeful and grateful for this holiday season – before surprising them with gift cards to make the holiday a little bit happier!

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them here. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE