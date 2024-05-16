Pastor Real Talk Kim returns to 'The Good Word' to talk new book 'Unstuck'

Real Talk Kim is back on "The Good Word" series with FOX 5's Tisha Lewis.

This time around, the Limitless Church pastor and "You Gotta Get Up" author talks about her unconventional faith journey, her new book "Unstuck," and finding love later in life.

Real Talk Kim, born Kimberly Jones, gained notoriety a decade ago after a sermon she preached from her car was posted on social media and went viral.

Since then, she's become an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, entertainer, and mentor to many worldwide.

Watch the full interview Sunday morning at 9:30 on FOX LOCAL. Here's how to watch for free on your smart TV.