One dead, two hurt after triple shooting in Northeast D.C.

article

A person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a triple shooting-turned-standoff Saturday morning in Northeast D.C.

Police say they first responded to the shooting call at 5:14 a.m. in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue Northeast.

They found the suspect and victims barricaded inside a building on the block.

Police did not disclose how long the standoff lasted, but said they eventually arrested a suspect. Three victims went to the hospital, and one of them succumbed to their injuries, police say.

Police did not identify the suspect or victims Saturday afternoon.