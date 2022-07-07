Officers fatally shoot man in McLean after scuffle: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in McLean, according to police.
The shooting took place in the 6900 block of Arbor Ln. after Fairfax County police responded to a report of a man throwing objects outside.
Authorities say after a struggle between the man and police, he was shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
None of the officers involved in the incident have reported injuries.
