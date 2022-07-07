Officers fatally shoot man in McLean after scuffle: police

article

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in McLean, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 6900 block of Arbor Ln. after Fairfax County police responded to a report of a man throwing objects outside.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Authorities say after a struggle between the man and police, he was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the officers involved in the incident have reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.