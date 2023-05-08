Oatlands sues National Trust for Historic Preservation over land dispute

Oatlands Farm, a beloved historic site in Loudoun County finds itself in federal court over a land dispute.

Oatlands Historic House and Gardens was a plantation in Leesburg, which housed people who were enslaved and slaveholders. Now, it hosts weddings, high teas, and history buffs. The space typically draws over 24,000 people year-round.

The former owners donated millions to the National Trust for Historic Preservation — all specifically designated to keep Oatlands in "pristine condition."

Now, the nonprofit managing Oatlands says the National Trust is denying them access to that money. Oatland Inc. filed a lawsuit against the Trust in state court for $3.5 million. CEO Caleb Schutz says if the court decides against Oatlands — it could hurt every philanthropic organization in the country.

Caleb Schutz,

"If a donor gives $5 million to a hospital system and says, ‘I want this hospital to have a cancer ward,’ and the hospital system says 'Super, we need that, we're taking the money,' and then when the hospital goes to get the money for the ward the hospital system says 'no, we're going to use it to build a resort for doctors,'" Schutz explained.

Oatlands board member Catrice Vandross is a descendant of the people enslaved at the one-time plantation. She joined the board at Oatlands to help tell the history of Virginia and the resilience of the enslaved people. She says the lawsuit and access to necessary funds for repairs is necessary to fulfill that goal.

"We only have bits and pieces of our story, and it's interesting at this time we are at a critical point in our education," Vandross said. "It's not about blaming people and shaming people about the history, but it is about us telling the history so that it will not happen again."

The National Trust moved the case to federal court and has moved to dismiss the lawsuit. They say this is a plain and simple contract dispute and that Oatlands has just become dissatisfied with the agreement. The trust called Oatlands' complaint flawed, saying it does not state a viable legal claim.