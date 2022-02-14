Northern Virginia residents on alert for possible car thefts

Some Northern Virginia residents are urging their neighbors to beware, after doorbell cameras have captured kids chasing cars in the neighborhood.

The warning was posted on Ring’s Neighbors app by a user in Woodbridge.

The incident in question reportedly happened off the heavily traveled Cardinal Drive.

One Ring video shows a group of what appears to be teenagers walking in between cars and peering inside car windows. The Ring user says one tries to open a car, which the video appears to show as well.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Members of the community are asking police to step in.



Several say they recognize this particular group of teens and are concerned they could be connected to other car break-ins.



Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with Prince William County police who confirmed they’ve received two calls in the last couple of days reporting suspicious activity.

Police are reminding residents to lock all entrances to their homes, lock their cars, garage entry doors, and close overhead garage doors.



They also want people to practice TLC:

Advertisement

• Take out valuables

• Lock your car, garage, and home

• Call police to report suspicious or illegal activity.