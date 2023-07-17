For the first time ever, a new study drills down into who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia, and where.

Turns out, Maryland has the highest rate of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's in the nation - and at the county level, Prince George's ranks fourth.

Rushern Baker's wife Christa was just 48 years old when they learned she had Alzheimer's disease.

"It shocked us. I would have never expected someone of that age to be diagnosed with early onset," Baker said.

The former Prince George's County executive said his wife's diagnosis was a wake-up call.

Both personally, as the family dealt with caregiving duties, and professionally, when he realized how much the county can help families with resources.

"That's what I want people to know. There's hope. There's a way to have a good quality of life, and there's help. You can't do it alone," Baker said.

New numbers released Monday by the Alzheimer's Association show Prince George's County ranks fourth in the nation for a higher prevalence of Alzheimer's and dementia - with 16.1 percent of county residents aged 65 and over estimated to have the disease.

This marks the first time data like this is available at the county level.

According to the association, the goal is to help local governments better allocate funding, staffing, and other resources to care for patients and families.

"The more that we can engage the public to get them to recognize dementia in their loved ones earlier, hopefully then we can get them to go to their physicians earlier and that can help with improved health outcomes," said Karen Fagan, Alzheimer's Association health systems director for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Overall, the study found Alzheimer's is most common in the east and southeast U.S., with Maryland having the highest prevalence as a state.

Demographics play a large part - older Black Americans are twice as likely to have Alzheimer's as their white counterparts; older Hispanic Americans are 1.5 times as likely.

While the exact cause isn't known - we do know lack of access to healthy foods and quality healthcare are vital factors.

Fagan said they hope the study findings help them target areas and resources to support.

"For instance, we reach out to the faith-based community quite a bit in Prince George's County for educational programs. We've formed partnerships with organizations focused on the African American community to expand outreach, education and build awareness," Fagan said.



