Nearly 50 Virginia schools holding walkouts in support of abortion access

More than 44 Virginia schools and James Madison University will be participating in a Statewide Student Day of Action for Abortion Access on Monday, holding walkouts in support of federal and state measures that will codify Roe v. Wade, including the certification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the Constitution.

There is an expected participation of at least 1,000 students with more students participating by wearing green. Some schools have also chosen to continue advocacy throughout the week

and hold demonstrations on Monday and Thursday.

"I have engaged in countless conversations with students locally and throughout our state, and they long to have their voices respected and acknowledged in the fight for reproductive rights," says Felix Hedberg, the Generation Ratify Virginia Policy Director and junior at Open High School. "It’s time to listen to youth. Virginia was the 38th state to ratify the ERA, shining the spotlight on Virginia in the movement for gender equality and reproductive justice. Generation Z is ready to capitalize on that attention to ensure Youngkin and Virginia Republicans won’t succeed in rewriting Virginia as a commonwealth against abortion access."

Here is a full list of the schools participating:

- Albemarle High School

- Appomattox Regional Governor’s School

- Arlington Technical High School

- Brentsville District High School

- Broadway High School

- Centreville High School

- Chantilly High School

- Clover Hill High School

- Courtland High School

- Eastern Mennonite High School

- Douglas Southall Freeman High School

- Gar-Field High School

- Glen Allen High School

- HB Woodlawn High School

- Henrico High School

- Hermitage High School

- Herndon High School

- James Madison University

- James Madison High School

- James River High School

- Jamestown High School

- John R. Lewis High School

- Langley High School

- Maggie L. Walker Governor's School

- Marshall High School

- Massaponax High School

- Midlothian High School

- McLean High School

- Monticello High School

- New Kent High School

- Oakton High School

- Open High School

- Prince George High School

- South Lakes High School

- St. Catherine's School with St. Christopher's School

- The New Community School

- Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

- Tucker High School

- Turner Ashby High School

- Wakefield High School

- Washington-Liberty

- Westfield High School

- Woodson High School