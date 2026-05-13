A multi‑vehicle collision and a fuel spill involving a fuel truck caused significant delays on I‑495 in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

The incidents were reported around 5 a.m. on the outer loop between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said crews were evaluating several patients after the crash near Exit 34 for Rockville Pike and northbound I‑270.

Multi vehicle crash, fuel spill cause major delays on I-495 in Montgomery County

Piringer said the hazmat situation developed after a 3,500‑gallon fuel truck sloshed fuel from the top of the vehicle, spilling it onto the roadway in the same area. Hazmat teams placed absorbent material on the road to contain the spill.

Several lanes were blocked, creating major backups for morning commuters. No serious injuries were reported.