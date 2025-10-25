Motorcyclist killed after early-morning crash in Laurel

article

The Brief Howard County police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Laurel. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 216 near Crest Road. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the roadway was closed for several hours.



Howard County police say one person was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash along Route 216 in Laurel.

What we know:

According to investigators, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, when a 2012 Honda CBR600RR motorcycle was traveling west on Route 216 past Crest Road.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle left the roadway, and the adult male operator was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities closed Route 216 westbound in the area for about three and a half hours as the investigation and cleanup continued.

The Howard County Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.