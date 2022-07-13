Montgomery County Police post protest, disorderly conduct laws after disturbances at justices' homes

article

The Montgomery County Police Department added protest and disorderly conduct laws to the front page of their website Wednesday amid calls to tighten security around Supreme Court Justices' houses in the area.

"MCPD supports the first amendment right to protest, however anyone violating the disorderly conduct statute, may be subject to arrest," the Department tweeted.

The county's existing laws have drawn attention recently after weeks of protests outside the homes of justices.

Police say demonstrators have been disturbing neighbors by bringing drums and bullhorns to the protests.

Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley sent two letters — one addressed to Gov. Larry Hogan and another to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich — demanding that authorities put an end to picketing and "threatening activity" outside the homes of SCOTUS justices.

Last month, 26-year-old Nicholas Roske arrived at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home with plans to kill Kavanaugh and then himself, prosecutors say. Roske ended giving himself up without harming anyone.

READ MORE: Confidence in Supreme Court hit historic low ahead of abortion ruling, Gallup poll shows

"I am writing to request that the Maryland State Police, in conjunction with local authorities as appropriate, enforce laws that prohibit picketing outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices who live in Maryland," Curley wrote in her letter to Hogan.

"You recently stated that you were 'deeply concerned' that 'hundreds of demonstrators have recently chosen to picket Supreme Court Justices at their homes in... Maryland,' while using 'threatening language' — jeopardizing 'the integrity of our American judicial system and the safety of our citizen," the marshal wrote. "Since then, protest activity at Justices' homes, as well as threatening activity, has only increased."

Curley instructed Hogan to utilize the state police and Maryland's legal resources to end the protests.

"I would respectfully request that you direct the Maryland State Police to enforce Maryland and Montgomery County laws that squarely prohibit picketing at the homes of Supreme Court Justices who reside in Maryland."