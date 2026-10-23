Montgomery County Council reviews former police chief's misconduct investigation

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The Brief The Montgomery County Council reviewed the inspector general investigation into the former police chief. Former Chief Marc Yamada resigned in September after a misconduct investigation. Since his resignation, there have been immediate changes made to police and county policies.



The Montgomery County Council took a closer look at an inspector general investigation involving former Police Chief Marc Yamada.

What we know:

Yamada was forced to resign in September after allegations that county resources were misused.

The goal of Friday's hearing was to review the inspector general's report and see what it could mean for better oversight of county leaders and workers. The report revealed some confusion over county policy.

"The policy was in place, everybody understood, but unfortunately, at the highest level, it was ignored," said Montgomery County Executive Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Fariba Kassiri.

"We are embarrassed, quite honestly," said Interim Police Chief Darren Francke. "But I will say you have an outstanding police department that is working hard."

READ MORE | Montgomery County police chief Marc Yamada resigns following misconduct investigation

The investigation into Yamada began after complaints that he failed to take any required leave between 2024 and 2026, despite being unavailable at times, as well as drinking while at a police foundation event. The complaint also alleged that Yamada used county resources to bring a relative, who also works for the county, to an out-of-state work conference.

There is also a separate but intertwined investigation involving an employee with the county attorney's office alleging the worker encouraged the chief to use the secure messaging app Signal to get around public records requirements.

Yamada stepped down in September after County Executive Marc Elrich asked for his resignation.

Since his resignation, there have been immediate changes made to police and county policies to clear up the blurred lines between when officials are supposed to take leave and when they are off duty.

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It is unclear if there will be any more consequences coming.

"I do appreciate the swift action of the county executive, because it sends a message and I think that will last through this," Francke said. "There are rules you're expected to be the standard, and once you fall short, you're done here in Montgomery County."